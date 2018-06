Hosted by The Wine Maker

Saturday June 16, 11am-2pm @ 254 Island Hwy

Come on by and support the cycling team who are training to ride 200 kms over 2 days with a goal to raise $50,000 for BC Cancer centre in Victoria. Make a donation to this worthy cause and enjoy a hot dog, chips and a drink. Enter the raffle for gift baskets, wine kits and more!

Every dollar raised will get us one pedal stroke closer to conquering cancer!