The first-ever Ride for Youth Haven is happening on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from the Park Place Courtyard in Barrie

Youth Haven provides emergency shelter, counselling, a health care clinic and continuing care for homeless and at-risk youth between 16 and 24 years of age in Simcoe County. The number of youth being served has reached a critical point where the need is greater than beds available.

More than 80 per cent of Youth Haven residents are fleeing domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse, and neglect. Some are experiencing mental health and/or addiction issues.

