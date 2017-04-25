Listen Live

Rhapsody 1939-45 – The War Through The Eyes Of A Polish/Jewish Musician

And efforts to tell his story

By News

Big fundraising event this weekend at Am Shalom Synagogue in South Barrie…and an interesting story behind it. It’s the story of Leo Spellman and the rhapsody he wrote in the aftermath of the World War II. Local lawyer Marshall Green picks up the story…

But then he hid the music in a trunk. It brought back too many bad memories of the war. Spellman was eventually accepted for immigration to Canada. Fifty-five years later, his daughter found the sheet music and showed it to Paul Hoffert, a founding member of the band Lighthouse, who is now raising money for a documentary matching the music to accounts in Spellman’s diary from the war years. Green says it’s a story that must be told…

Paul Hoffert will be at Am Shalom Synagogue Saturday night to talk more about the project and show trailers from the documentary. Tickets to the event are limited, you can reserve your place by calling 705-792-3949 or emailing amshalomcongregation@bellnet.ca.

Listen below to hear more of Spellman’s story from Marshall Green

 

