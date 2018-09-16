Reward Offered For Return Of Infant’s Urn

A Midland mother has offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the urn containing her infant daughter’s ashes.

Brie Zandona says the ceramic urn, blue with lighter blue coloured butterflies and flowers on the side and top was stolen from an Elizabeth Street business sometime between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

In it were the ashes of her daughter Mishka who did two years ago of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Anyone having knowledge of the whereabouts of this urn or persons who may be in possession of it is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).