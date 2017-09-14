Reward Increased To Five Grand Following Burned Raccoon’s Death

A growing reward to get those responsible for the burning of a raccoon. PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the severe wounds on a racoon found at a Barrie park early last month. The raccoon had succumbed to injuries earlier this week, but the investigation continues. “Somebody out there tried to burn this baby raccoon alive, leaving her with severe burns over most of her body, and she never recovered,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever tortured this animal can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.” Anyone with information should contact the Barrie Police Service or Crimestoppers.