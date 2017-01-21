Rev Up Your Tastebuds….Barrielicious Is Back

It’s back…for an 9th season. Barrielicious began Friday night and runs until Super Bowl Sunday. More than 50 restaurants in the Barrie-area taking part this year – up from 16 the first year. Chef Randy Feltis…

http://rock95.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/01-21-Barrielicous-1.mp3

Three course meals are being served up, ranging in price from $15 to $30. While not necessary, Feltis recommends you make a reservation…

There’s also a contest you can enter to win a Barrielicious House Party. Realtor Chris Messecar with details…

Click here for more on this year’s Barrielicious.