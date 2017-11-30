Reporter Learns The Hard Way Why You Should Never Mix Coke & Liquid Nitrogen

Sometimes when there’s not much to report on, reporters have to dig in deep to find something interesting to talk about. For one Australian television reporter, that meant going back in time to when the Coke and Mentos experiment was all everyone was talking about, and bringing it back in a terrifying way.

In an incredibly reckless attempt at making some intriguing television content, this Australian reporter got in close to a mad scientist mixing Coke and liquid nitrogen. After watching it violently explode the first time they all felt it was necessary to try again, only this time temporarily deafening and nearly decapitating the reporter in the process.