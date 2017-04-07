inning Canadian Singer songwriter Reid Jamieson (mariposa,Vinyl Cafe) in rare Ontario Appearance with Wife/co-writer Carolyn Mill performs his thoughtful original tunes and shows his amazing range with luminous covers of Canadian and 50s greats, including Leonard Cohen, Roy Orbison, The Beatles, Neil young, the platters, Gordon lightfoot, and more. Tickets include refreshments. silent & paper bag auction, in support of rhythm & pitch, a free community children’s music program. Advance $20 online/ $25 at the door.