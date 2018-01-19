Registration for Polar Plunge Now Open

Folks are getting themselves psyched up to take the plunge. The Barrie Polar Plunge in support of the Special Olympics is now looking for participants to take an icy dive February 10th. One of the participants this year is Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford, who won’t actually be jumping in the water this year… as she outlines to our very own Brett Glover.

She shoved Brett into the drink last year, and Brett has been looking forward to payback ever since. You can come out and catch all the fun, maybe even take a dip yourself too; every cent goes towards Special Olympics Canada, and registration information can be found here.