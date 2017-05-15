Redline Brewery at 431 Bayview Drive

Monday May 15th

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wholesale food buyers in the food services industry are invited to meet 16 local food producers in a ‘speed dating’ format at FreshSpoke’s Fusion Event for Food Services. Wholesale food buyers will have the opportunity to sample a range of locally produced food products in the FreshSpoke Marketplace. All proceeds from the event will go to the Barrie Food Bank.

More information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/freshspoke-fusion-for-food-services-tickets-33713709613