Record Store Day: Exclusive Releases
Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, George Carlin and more!
The 10th annual Record Store Day is quickly approaching.
As per every year… the internet sleuths at Reddit have started compiling a list of “rumored” exclusive releases that will be coming out on April, 22nd.
But if I know anything about the folks at Reddit, they’re probably not off by much (if at all).
Here’s a shortened version of that list that I think you’ll be stoked about (full list at the bottom).
Alice In Chains – What The Hell Have I/Get Born Again [2×7”] (gatefold, limited to 4000, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
All Time Low – MTV Unplugged [LP] (White & Black Vinyl, limited to 1300, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Avenged Sevenfold – Waking The Fallen [2LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Ben Folds feat. West Australian Symphony Orchestra – Live In Perth [2LP] (150 Gram, download, limited to 2000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Hammersmith Odeon London ’75 [4LP] (150 Gram, first time on vinyl, numbered/limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Buddy Guy – Sick With Love / She Got It Together [10”] (two brand new songs, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 10″
Candlebox – Disappearing Live [LP] (limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) CD
Cheap Trick – The Epic Archive Vol. One 1975-1979 [2LP] (single mixes/edits, soundtrack, non-LP tracks and other rarities, limited to 1470, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Coheed And Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV Volume One [2LP] (150 Gram Splatter Vinyl, gatefold, download, first time on vinyl, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Dave Matthews Band – Live At Red Rocks 8.15.95 [4LP Boxset] (150 Gram Metallic Silver Vinyl, download, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Dillinger Escape Plan, The – Instrumentalist [7”] (White Vinyl, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
George Carlin – Jammin’ In New York [LP] (first time on vinyl, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Iron And Wine – Archives Series Volume No. 3 [LP] (Translucent Blue Vinyl, limited to 700, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Johnny Cash – The Johnny Cash Children’s Album [LP] (150 Gram, limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Kinks, The – All Day And All Of The Night [7”] (never available in the U.S., limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
Kinks, The – Got Love If You Want It [7”] (never available in the U.S., limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
Lumineers, The – Song Seeds [10”] (limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 10″
Marcy Playground – Marcy Playground [LP+7”] (first time on vinyl, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Motorhead – Clean Your Clock [2LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Pearl Jam – Pearl Jam State Of Love And Trust / Breath [7”] (limited to 5000, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive [12”] (180 Gram, previously unheard / unreleased recording from 1966, poster, postcard, limited to 4000, indie-retail exclusive) 12″
Pink Floyd – London 1966-1967 [12”] (Picture Disc, limited to 2000, indie-retail exclusive) 12″
Robert Johnson – The Complete Recordings: The Centennial Collection [3LP] (150 Gram, gatefold, download, 12×24 poster, numbered/limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Shooter Jennings & Waymore’s Outlaws – Live [12”] (Coke Clear Vinyl, single jacket with white inner sleeve, limited to 500, indie-retail exclusive) 12″
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Live At Carnegie Hall [2LP] (150 Gram Marbled Brown Vinyl, download, limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Thrice – Sea Change [7”] (limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
Toto – Africa [12”] (Picture Disc, die cut, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 12″
Townes Van Zandt – Live At Austin City Limits [LP] (limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Waylon Jennings & The 357’s – Waylon Forever [12”] (Clear Orange Vinyl, single jacket with white inner sleeve, limited to 250, indie-retail exclusive) 12″
Wolfman Jack & The Wolfpack – Boogie With The Wolfman [LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Wombats, The – The Wombats Proudly Present…This Modern Glitch [LP] (limited to 500, indie-retail exclusive) LP
Zombies, The – I Want You Back Again [7”] (limited to 1250, indie-retail exclusive) 7″
Check out the full list here
Source: Exclaim.ca