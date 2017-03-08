Record Store Day: Exclusive Releases

The 10th annual Record Store Day is quickly approaching.

As per every year… the internet sleuths at Reddit have started compiling a list of “rumored” exclusive releases that will be coming out on April, 22nd.

But if I know anything about the folks at Reddit, they’re probably not off by much (if at all).

Here’s a shortened version of that list that I think you’ll be stoked about (full list at the bottom).

Alice In Chains – What The Hell Have I/Get Born Again [2×7”] (gatefold, limited to 4000, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

All Time Low – MTV Unplugged [LP] (White & Black Vinyl, limited to 1300, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Avenged Sevenfold – Waking The Fallen [2LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Ben Folds feat. West Australian Symphony Orchestra – Live In Perth [2LP] (150 Gram, download, limited to 2000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Hammersmith Odeon London ’75 [4LP] (150 Gram, first time on vinyl, numbered/limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Buddy Guy – Sick With Love / She Got It Together [10”] (two brand new songs, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 10″

Candlebox – Disappearing Live [LP] (limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) CD

Cheap Trick – The Epic Archive Vol. One 1975-1979 [2LP] (single mixes/edits, soundtrack, non-LP tracks and other rarities, limited to 1470, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Coheed And Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV Volume One [2LP] (150 Gram Splatter Vinyl, gatefold, download, first time on vinyl, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Dave Matthews Band – Live At Red Rocks 8.15.95 [4LP Boxset] (150 Gram Metallic Silver Vinyl, download, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Dillinger Escape Plan, The – Instrumentalist [7”] (White Vinyl, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

George Carlin – Jammin’ In New York [LP] (first time on vinyl, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Iron And Wine – Archives Series Volume No. 3 [LP] (Translucent Blue Vinyl, limited to 700, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Johnny Cash – The Johnny Cash Children’s Album [LP] (150 Gram, limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Kinks, The – All Day And All Of The Night [7”] (never available in the U.S., limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

Kinks, The – Got Love If You Want It [7”] (never available in the U.S., limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

Lumineers, The – Song Seeds [10”] (limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) 10″

Marcy Playground – Marcy Playground [LP+7”] (first time on vinyl, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Motorhead – Clean Your Clock [2LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Pearl Jam – Pearl Jam State Of Love And Trust / Breath [7”] (limited to 5000, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive [12”] (180 Gram, previously unheard / unreleased recording from 1966, poster, postcard, limited to 4000, indie-retail exclusive) 12″

Pink Floyd – London 1966-1967 [12”] (Picture Disc, limited to 2000, indie-retail exclusive) 12″

Robert Johnson – The Complete Recordings: The Centennial Collection [3LP] (150 Gram, gatefold, download, 12×24 poster, numbered/limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Shooter Jennings & Waymore’s Outlaws – Live [12”] (Coke Clear Vinyl, single jacket with white inner sleeve, limited to 500, indie-retail exclusive) 12″

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Live At Carnegie Hall [2LP] (150 Gram Marbled Brown Vinyl, download, limited to 3000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Thrice – Sea Change [7”] (limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

Toto – Africa [12”] (Picture Disc, die cut, limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) 12″

Townes Van Zandt – Live At Austin City Limits [LP] (limited to 2500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Waylon Jennings & The 357’s – Waylon Forever [12”] (Clear Orange Vinyl, single jacket with white inner sleeve, limited to 250, indie-retail exclusive) 12″

Wolfman Jack & The Wolfpack – Boogie With The Wolfman [LP] (Picture Disc, limited to 1000, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Wombats, The – The Wombats Proudly Present…This Modern Glitch [LP] (limited to 500, indie-retail exclusive) LP

Zombies, The – I Want You Back Again [7”] (limited to 1250, indie-retail exclusive) 7″

Check out the full list here

Source: Exclaim.ca