Recognizing Five Schools’ Healthy Lifestyle Efforts

Some healthy attitudes at a few Simcoe County schools. The Public School board says five of its schools have received a Healthy Schools certification from Ophea, a not-for-profit organization championing healthy, active living in schools and communities. Barrie’s Goodfellow Public School made the cut, as did Alliston Union. The Simcoe County District School Board has laid out what each of these schools accomplished in order to receive this certification:

Brechin Public School, Gold

o Student Mental Health Team created a new, safe space called the Peace Place for students to enjoy and de-stress

Alliston Union Public School, Silver

o Positive quotes shared during morning announcements

o Pom Pom Pals: students created pals out of pom poms to share with classmates that are feeling down

o Family Movie night: families invited to watch ‘Inside Out’ with students and participate in button-making activities together

Goodfellow Public School, Silver

o Build a Better Me Day: students participated in a day dedicated to mindful activities and learning about mental health

o Mind Up Day: students rotated around stations to practice Mind Up strategies and learned how these can benefit their mental health

o The Big Crunch: learning about nutrition positively impacting mental health in partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Wyevale Central PS, Silver

o Extensive participation in the SCDSB’s Pedometer Project

o Student leaders facilitated sports, games and more for the school community each day

o Incorporated DPA (daily physical activity) in all school activities and events

Clearview Meadows Elementary School, Bronze

o Mindful Mondays: meditation in the library facilitated by Grade 8 students

o Brain Gym, Free the Numb Bumb and GoNoodle activities for Grades 1-4

o Calming music and videos on the main foyer TV

o Class sets of yoga mats available for use

o Grade 4-8 students participated in the Can You Feel It- Stress Management program delivered by Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit