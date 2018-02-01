Listen Live

RecACCESS Means Some Free Barrie Recreation Programming For Low Income Families

Mayor Tweeted Out Reminder of Existing Program

By News

A social media reminder about RecACCESS. Barrie’s mayor took to Twitter this morning, to remind folks that low income families and individuals can get free access to all the city of Barrie’s drop in programs through something called RecACCESS.

 

That includes fun stuff at rec centres: swimming, skating, and fitness. Mayor Jeff Lehman says every year the program helps hundreds of kids, seniors and everyone in between. You can check find more information on RecACCESS through the City of Barrie website.

