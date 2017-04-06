Listen Live

Real-Life Clowns Say the ‘It’ Movie is Ruining Business

This is no laughing matter

By Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Clowns are people too. All they want to do is make an honest buck by entertaining children. The Clowns of America International spoke out against Hollywood for “sensationalizing the norm” by taking “any situation no matter how good or pure and turning it into a nightmare.”

Now, “Mr. Nick” aka. Nick Kane told Mel Magazine that he noticed a considerable drop in traffic to his Yelp page right after the official IT trailer was released. Clowns have had a rough time with the scary clown meme from last year, the real-life scary clowns terrorizing people, and the simple fact that clowns are just not as cool as they used to be.

