Reading And Writing Are Our Students’ Strong Suit; Math? Not So Much

Area Students Ace Reading, Writing, Literacy Tests, but Need Practice in Math
There are some smart kids heading to area schools. The Simcoe County District School Board says its grade 10 students have surpassed the provincial average on a recent Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, with results at 83 per cent. That’s nine per cent higher than last year. Meanwhile, students in Grades 3 and 6 saw bit of a decline in math skills as they get older however, but Superintendent of Programs and Special Education Chris Samis says that might be improved with a conversation at home.
On the plus side, the same grades saw high reading and writing test scores. The school board-provided results are listed below:
SCDSB EQAO 2016-2017 results (per cent meeting or exceeding provincial standard)
Grade 3
Reading – 72%
Writing – 70%
Math – 60%
Grade 6
Reading – 79%
Writing – 73%
Math – 39%
Grade 9 Math
Applied – 42%
Academic – 75%
OSSLT
83%