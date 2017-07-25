Rash Of B & Es In Huntsville, Lake of Bays Township

There’s been a spree of break and enters in the last month at businesses and cottages around Huntsville and lake of Bays Township. OPP say the businesses include:

Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation Building

a cottage on Gervais Road

a cottage on Seabreeze Rd

Canada Jungle Gyms

7 Main Café

7 Bay St Café (Baysville)

Tall Trees Restaurant

French’s Construction (Port Sydney)

Heart of Muskoka Fries (Port Sydney)

an empty store on King William St

East Side Mario’s

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious, or has other information that could help solve these crimes, is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).