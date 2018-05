We’re several months away from the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody arriving in theatres, but this brief tease will get you hype for the film’s release. A full trailer is expected to arrive tomorrow for the Dexter Fletcher-directed film, which stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as iconic frontman Freddie Mercury.

Check it out below.



Bohemian Rhapsody hits theatres on November 2.