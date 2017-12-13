Raise The Dough Night for Jordan

Wednesday, December 13th at any Domino’s Pizza location purchase 2 medium, 2 topping pizzas and cheesy bread for $19.99, $5 from every Jordan Special goes directly to Jordan and her family. Jordan McInerney is 4 years old, she was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 4 months old. Jordan is currently at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment with her parents. Hotel and other expenses add up quickly so we are hoping to raise some money to help with the expenses.

