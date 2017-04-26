Rag’n’Bone Man Breaking Through

His real name is Rory Graham, but he’s better known as Britain’s Rag’n’Bone Man and he’s starting to be heard around the world.

By age 15, he was already involved seriously with music and was a part of a few groups while going to school in Uckfield, East Essex. By 19, his father encouraged him to sing at a blues jam which would lead to his first vocal EP called Blues Town.

He continued to dabble in the music business, until his first hit single “Human” was released last summer and it would reach number one in many parts of Europe including Austria, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland. It became certified Gold in Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

His debut album was released in February of this year and “Human” would become the title track. He would go on to win British Breakthrough Act and also received the Critics Choice Award.