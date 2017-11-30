Raffle in Support of IOOF Home for Seniors

All proceeds raised from the raffles will be used to purchase gifts for seniors at the IOOF Home on Brooks Street in Barrie. Gift bags will be comprised of lap blankets, socks, pajamas and other more personal items that the seniors request on their Christmas wish list.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the dealership from the main reception desk (by service) or in the Collision Centre and the draw date is November 30th for all prizes.

Tickets are 1 ticket for $1.00

7 tickets for $5.00

15 tickets for $10.00

Over a dozen baskets/prizes in total to be raffled off! You can choose which basket/prize you put your tickets in for!