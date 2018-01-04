Radar Guns Out on The Snowmobile Trails

we have had a decent amount of snowfall thus far this season, and a quick look at the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs website shows most trails are at least partially available for use, meaning you might be itching to get out there, while the OPP’s Snowmobile, ATV, Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) squad Sgt. Steve Mihills says watch that speed.

Wait, did he say they’ll have radar guns out on the trail?

While speed is a problem on snowmobile trails around the region, Sgt. Mihills says it’s only a few bad eggs.

Mihills went on to say that inexperience can play a factor in snowmobile trail safety, that some underestimate the power of their machine. He indicated inexperience has contributed to at least one snowmobile fatality in our region this season.