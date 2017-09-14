Listen Live

Radar Detector Detector Gets Springwater Man In Hot Water

South Simcoe Police Remind You Radar Detectors Are Illegal

By News

Police detected a radar detector. As a South Simcoe Police officer was on general patrol along Bradford’s Professor Day drive on Wednesday, his radar detector detector went off. It was alerting the officer to a passing vehicle, which was then pulled over. a 29-year-old Springwater man has since been charged with Possession of a Radar Warning Device. Drivers are reminded radar detectors are illegal in Ontario. It doesn’t even need to be turned on to get you in trouble.

