Listen Live

Quite Possibly the Best Campaign Sign

General Zod does not take orders. He gives them.

By 5 Things, Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs, Jake, Local, Politics, Weekend Events Report

The Election comes in 7 days! First things first. Get out and VOTE… and another thing, you might a very competitive option.

That’s right. How about some Super villain action for our Ontario election!

If you are interested in having a General Zod sign for your front lawn, and having a good laugh with your neighbors. You can get the high res print right here from the creator himself!

Related posts

UPDATE: Gull Lake Beach Closes as Suspicious Letter Under Investigation

Crash and Transformer Fire Postpone Orillia Opera House Show

Man Hit By Mysterious Large Calibre Bullet