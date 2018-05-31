Quite Possibly the Best Campaign Sign
General Zod does not take orders. He gives them.
The Election comes in 7 days! First things first. Get out and VOTE… and another thing, you might a very competitive option.
That’s right. How about some Super villain action for our Ontario election!
If you are interested in having a General Zod sign for your front lawn, and having a good laugh with your neighbors. You can get the high res print right here from the creator himself!
Given the interest in the General Zod for Ontario Premier post, please feel free to download this hi-res version of the sign to post on your lawn! https://t.co/TQ2qWXqQGE
— Zoltan Hawryluk (@zoltandulac) May 17, 2018