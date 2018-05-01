Questioning the Motives Behind The Korean Summit

Promising signs from the Korean Peninsula today, as both sides between the North and South demilitarized zone begin dismantling loudspeakers that have for years been used to blast propaganda towards either side. Part of a series of symbolic gestures after a Korean Summit last week that saw both sides agree to end hostilities, while we asked our political correspondent, Laurentian University’s Dr. Michael Johns, if north korean Leader Kim Jong Un can be trusted.

He adds there are indications this effort is sincere, if only out of necessity.

South Korea’s speakers were first set up in the 1960s and since have blasted everything from Korean pop music to news reports across the border.