Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie Will Be About Manson Murders

He's already meeting with actors for the project

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Quentin Tarantino’s latest project is rumoured to be about the Manson Family murders. He is reportedly putting the finishing touches on the script and will be directing the untitled project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino has already approached Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to star in the film. There are rumours that Margot Robbie will be on board to play Sharon Tate (actress and wife of director Roman Polanski) who was murdered by Manson and his followers in 1969.

If this movie is in fact Tarantino’s next project, it will be his first movie based on true events.

 

