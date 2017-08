It won’t be long before QOTSA drop their new album, Villains, which is supposed to come out at the end of the month. Now, the band has shared a music video for their single “The Way You Used To Do.” The video was directed by Jonas Akerlund and is the band’s “way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’,” according to Josh Homme in a statement. Watch the new video below.