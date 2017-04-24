Listen Live

Queens Of The Stone Age Share Details On Their New Album

We're Getting Closer To A New Album

By Music

Queens of the Stone Age have confirmed that their new album is mixed and finished. The band shared an in-studio photo on Instagram with the caption “an album just got mixed.”

This upcoming album would serve as the follow up to the band’s 2013 record … Like Clockwork. Earlier this month, Queens of the Stone Age dropped hints on social media that featured the words “Twenty Five,” either signalling the title of an album or song, or even a release date for new material (tomorrow is the 25th, after all). See the post below.

 

Related posts

Watch: Arkells Share New Music Video For ‘Knocking At The Door’

Preview For new Documentary “American Epic” Features Elton John And Jack White

Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song

Rue Bella To Premiere New Single With Randy Richards

Bleeker Moves On In LoudWire Cage Match

Loudest Shrimp Species Named After Pink Floyd

Ballet About The Tragically Hip Is In Production In Alberta

10-Year-Old Wins Denmark’s Got Talent By Shredding Led Zeppelin

Bleeker Vs. Incubus on Loudwire Cage Match