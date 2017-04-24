Queens Of The Stone Age Share Details On Their New Album

Queens of the Stone Age have confirmed that their new album is mixed and finished. The band shared an in-studio photo on Instagram with the caption “an album just got mixed.”

This upcoming album would serve as the follow up to the band’s 2013 record … Like Clockwork. Earlier this month, Queens of the Stone Age dropped hints on social media that featured the words “Twenty Five,” either signalling the title of an album or song, or even a release date for new material (tomorrow is the 25th, after all). See the post below.