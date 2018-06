Queens of the Stone Age paid their respects to their friend Anthony Bourdain by performing “Long Slow Goodbye,” the closer track to their 2005 album Lullabies to Paralyze.

“Sometimes you lose somebody, and today we lost somebody,” frontman Josh Homme told the audience. “So this is for Tony.”

Watch the tribute here:



YouTube / Paul’s Deli

Main Image via Twitter / @qotsa