Queens Of The Stone Age Have Finished Recording Their New Album

Everyone's Favourite Stoner Rock Group Is Back

It looks like everyone’s favourite stoner rock group Queens of the Stone Age is nearing the release of their follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The band’s pal Dean Delray broke the news this weekend on his Let There Be Talk podcast that the band was finished working on their new album. When chatting to QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan, the host asked “Did you sing on the new Queens at all or no?” to which Lanegan replied “I did not.”

“Have you heard it?” Delray asked. ”I know they just finished, I’m dying to hear it.”

Recently, it was the same podcast that broke the news that QOTSA regrouped in the studio to begin working on this album.

