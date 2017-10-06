Queen Release New Versions Of “We Are The Champions” And “We Will Rock You”

40 years after the release of their fantastic album News Of The World, Queen are celebrating by releasing a special re-issue this fall.

The re-issue will see remastered versions of two of the band’s all-time classic songs, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.” Both versions were recorded during the News of the World sessions, before making final adjustments. While the song structures are mostly the same, some of Freddie Mercury’s vocal likes and Brian May’s guitar hooks have been completely changed.

For instance, you may notice a different guitar solo and completely new ending on “We Are The Champions.” Listen to both new versions below:

The News of the World re-issue is set for release November 17th.