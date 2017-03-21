Queen Monopoly is Coming in May!

Brian May has revealed that Queen will be releasing their own version of Monopoly in May.

From his website:

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it’s due in a shop near you in May. I’m excited – it was a blast working on it – like making an album! We hope you love it!”

Instead of the usual Monopoly goal of total real estate domination, the goal of the Queen-themed Monopoly will be for players to build the band’s career from the ground up while avoiding taxes, jail and bankruptcy.

The game tokens are also tied to iconic Queen songs. The giant robot from the News of the World cover, a bicycle for “Bicycle Race”, a vacuum cleaner as an ode to the “I Want to Break Free” video, Brian May’s guitar, and a hammer for “Hammer to Fall”.

(photo via 365games)

You can pre-order the game here.