Queen & Adam Lambert Headed To Vegas!

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a Las Vegas Residency. It’ll be a follow-up to their European tour this summer


They’ll be there for 10 shows and they’re calling it “The Crown Jewels,” starting Sept. 1 and going until Sept. 22. One of the performance dates lands on Queen Day which former Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman officially declared back in 2004.

Tickets go on sale on Friday to the public.

