Queen & Adam Lambert Headed To Vegas!
Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a Las Vegas Residency. It’ll be a follow-up to their European tour this summer
YouTube / LIVEKellyandRyan
.@QueenWillRock + @adamlambert Announce Las Vegas Run this September! Full details @ https://t.co/bgPT1Yueqh pic.twitter.com/maU41Cjpd3
— Queen (@QueenWillRock) May 7, 2018
They’ll be there for 10 shows and they’re calling it “The Crown Jewels,” starting Sept. 1 and going until Sept. 22. One of the performance dates lands on Queen Day which former Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman officially declared back in 2004.
Tickets go on sale on Friday to the public.