Push Two Buttons, Change The Batteries, Replace If Necessary

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service once again appealing to kids to educate their parents about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms – about changing the batteries and replacing expired alarms. Fire and Life Safety Officer Samantha Hoffmann notes the 20 fire deaths in Ontario already this year, double the number to this point last year…

Kids are encouraged to Push Two Buttons as part of a TVO Kids program to get their parents to help them out. This is part of the lead up to the time change this weekend – which always a good time to check your alarms and change the batteries.

Listen below for more with Samantha Hoffmann on smoke and carbon monoxide alarm safety.