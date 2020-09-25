Pumpkin Spice Pizza Now Exists

Should pumpkin spice pizza be added to the list of pumpkin spice-flavoured things that shouldn’t exist?

Some may think so but I actually think this is worth trying!

To get it, you’ll have to go to Villa Italian Kitchen in New Jersey. To celebrate the first day of fall on Friday, they’re now offering pumpkin spice pizza. It’s topped with pumpkin pie filling, and after it’s been in the oven, more pie filling is added on top. It’s also got the classic spices like clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

If you’re thinking that it might be a dessert pizza, it’s not because it’s got cheese too! I think the mix of savoury and sweet would be delicious!

Of course, people are giving their harsh opinions on Twitter:

Villa Italian Kitchen sent us pumpkin spice pizza. I've never seen pizza this polarizing in the newsroom. #PartyLikeAJournalist pic.twitter.com/jZYm8sbcnR — Bryce Riley (@BryceRileyNews) September 22, 2017

fall is my season and all but the Italian in me is still pissed pumpkin spice pizza is a thing like who raised you??? — Tess Amato (@tessamato) September 25, 2017

As much as I love Fall & Pumpkin Spiced things, it's gotten out of control. Pumpkin spice pizza?! Nope. That's just WRONG! #FirstDayofFall — Kelli Caldwell (@KLOVEKelli) September 22, 2017

Even late-night host Seth Myers gave it a plug!

Whether you like the idea or not, you have to admit, it’s good advertising for them!