Puerto Rico Student Rescues 90 Birds from Hurricane Maria

And used her house as a refuge.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Michelle H. said she wanted to rescue one bird she saw stranded during the storm. So she took it into her house along with some branches and leaves only to notice a whole bunch of other birds who needed rescuing.

Here you can see the full set-up she’s got in her house:

Her house was full of them! When the storm passed, she set them free.

