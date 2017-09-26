Puerto Rico Student Rescues 90 Birds from Hurricane Maria

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Michelle H. said she wanted to rescue one bird she saw stranded during the storm. So she took it into her house along with some branches and leaves only to notice a whole bunch of other birds who needed rescuing.

This bird is the reason I decided to get more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IMKYgpoVte — Michelle H. (@Michkpop16) September 21, 2017

Here you can see the full set-up she’s got in her house:

It all started because I wanted to save one bird #hurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/x2d5V1wy5L — Michelle H. (@Michkpop16) September 20, 2017

Her house was full of them! When the storm passed, she set them free.