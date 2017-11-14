Public Votes to Name Sydney Ferry Ferry McFerryface

They didn’t need to waste time taking a poll.

The latest in asking the public to name things has resulted in Sydney’s new Ferry being named Ferry McFerryface. Hundreds of people voted for the name in a public survey to name a fleet of six new ferries for Sydney’s harbour. the New South Wales (NSW) government announced the name yesterday.

More than 15,000 names were submitted in the naming competition with names of three significant Australian doctors receiving the most votes. Boaty McBoatface came fourth but was ruled out because the name was already taken by another vessel. Ferry McFerryface finished sixth according to NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

Ferry McFerryface joins the likes of Trainy McTrainface, Horsey McHorseface…and a bridge named Chuck Norris.