Public Service Compensation under review by PC Government

Those in a role of public service will have their review of their compensation. This is the latest move from the new PC Government and Premier Doug Ford to curb government spending. A memo posted on the government website says pending pay adjustments for managers, executives and staff not covered by collective bargaining will be on hold “until the new government can put in place an expenditure management strategy.” Ford previously put the public service under a hiring freeze, except for essential front line staff such as police and corrections officers, and halted discretionary spending such as newspaper subscriptions.