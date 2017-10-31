Public School Board Gets Green Funding

The Simcoe County District School Board has 2.6 million reasons to get greener. The board announced today, it has received funding from the Ministry of Education’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction fund to complete energy conservation projects at 21 schools across the county. That includes energy efficient lighting and heating, more automation, and other steps to reduce schools carbon footprint. The province is allocating 200 million bucks worth of cap and trade proceeds to reducing pollution and energy costs at schools across the province.