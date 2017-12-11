Public Meeting Shows Off Possible Townhouse Project in South Barrie

Folks got a first glimpse of a proposed development for Barrie’s Essa and Mapleton area. A public meeting at Barrie City Hall Monday night to dole out information on the potential project. The developers in this case are asking the city revise the zoning of the land there, to allow for the construction of 48 back-to-back townhouses. You can take a look at the proposed development here. One area resident spoke out at the meeting, claiming the intersection of Essa and Mapleton suffers from increased traffic flow as it is, and may not be able to handle the increase in cars on the road. Another raised concerns over the preservation of trees in the area, concerns echoed by a third resident who also questioned whether any of the units being proposed would be set aside as affordable housing. These comments will be taken into consideration as city staff go over the re-zoning application.