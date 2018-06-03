Wettlaufer admitted to injecting her victims with insulin between 2007 and 2016, but her crimes only surfaced after she confessed them to mental health workers and police. In August of 2017, Justice Eileen Gillese, an experienced judge of the Ontario Court of Appeal, was appointed to lead an independent public inquiry into the policies, procedures and oversight of long-term care homes. A final public report with recommendations will be delivered to the Attorney General by July 31, 2019. Family members of her victims, a surviving victim and a total of 17 groups have been granted permission to take part in the inquiry.