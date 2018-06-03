A public inquiry begins Tuesday in St. Thomas, Ontario into what systemic issues contributed to the death of eight long-term care residents under the care of serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer. Wettlaufer, a former registered nurse in Woodstock and London, is the most prolific female serial killer in Canadian history. She pled guilty to and was convicted of eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. She has been sentenced to life in prison.

Inquiry aims to prevent something like this from ever happening again