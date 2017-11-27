Listen Live

Public Info Session To Discuss Student Assessment

Ministry Of Education Wants to Hear What You Think

By News

You can join in on a province-wide conversation on student assessment. The Ministry of Education is in the midst of a review on homework, tests, and exams and is looking for input from the public. Part of this six-month review involves a public info session in Barrie tonight; the show gets underway at 6:00 this evening at the Liberty North Events Centre off Caplan Avenue. It’s all part of an independent review of Ontario’s assessment and reporting practices, to make sure they’re still culturally relevant and better reflects a student’s well-being. Click here to register for the event.

