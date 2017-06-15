Listen Live

Provincial Police Kick off Operation Corridor

Campaign To Raise Awareness of Large Commercial Vehicle Safety

By News

Provincial Police say one in five crashes on Ontario roads involve big rigs. The OPP is launching its annual Operation Corridor campaign to raise awareness of large commercial vehicle safety, saying of the 330 people who were killed in transport truck involved crashes over the last five years, a vast majority were in the other vehicle, pointing to the need for all of us to be aware. Adding to that, officials say a significant number of these crashes were caused by transport trucks in poor operating condition.

