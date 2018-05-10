Provincial Party Leaders Visit Barrie

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne was in Barrie Thursday evening rallying campaign workers and showing support for local candidates Ann Hoggarth and Jeff Kerk.

She took issue with Conservative leader Doug Ford’s pledge to cut taxes for middle-income earners, suggesting it would be a bigger break for those in the higher end of that range. That, she said, would not help deliver healthcare nor mental health support nor education; that those services would have to be cut in order to deliver the tax break.

She also defended increasing the deficit to ensure long-term prosperity, noting it is not an unprecedented move. She increased the deficit in 2013 to help deliver more of what Ontarians said they wanted – 800 schools, 24 new hospitals, roads and bridges have been built, Wynne said, adding they were able to balance the budget this year.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner was also in Barrie Thursday, greeting party faithful with candidates Keenan Aylwin, Bonnie North and Valerie Powell; and meeting voters in the Mapleview/Bryne area and downtown.

Conservative leader Doug Ford makes a campaign stop in Barrie Friday evening; NDP leader Andrea Horwath will visit Sunday.