Provincial Gun Amnesty Effort Yields Thousands Of Weapons and Ammo

The OPP say during its April Gun Amnesty program, 267 rifles, 156 shotguns, 113 prohibited firearms, and 62 other weapons (replicas, vintage guns, etc) were turned in, along with 12,615 pieces of ammo. Over 1,500 guns were turned into other police services across the province too. While most of the guns handed in will be destroyed, some will be used for training purposes or maybe historical significance. While the gun amnesty month has ended, police will still take any unwanted weapons, but call ahead first! Don’t take your gun to the police station, that’s how people get arrested. Contact your local police detachment via the service’s non emergency line.