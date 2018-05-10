Listen Live

Provincial Gun Amnesty Effort Yields Thousands Of Weapons and Ammo

Over 1,500 Weapons Turned in Province Wide

By News

The OPP say during its April Gun Amnesty program, 267 rifles, 156 shotguns, 113 prohibited firearms, and 62 other weapons (replicas, vintage guns, etc) were turned in, along with 12,615 pieces of ammo. Over 1,500 guns were turned into other police services across the province too. While most of the guns handed in will be destroyed, some will be used for training purposes or maybe historical significance. While the gun amnesty month has ended, police will still take any unwanted weapons, but call ahead first! Don’t take your gun to the police station, that’s how people get arrested. Contact your local police detachment via the service’s non emergency line.

Related posts

Warmer Weather May Prompt Some To Drive Faster Than They Should

Emergency Preparedness Week – Family Emergency Plan

An Extra Special Opening Day at Hardwood Ski and Bike

Sell Potential Workers on Barrie, Not just the Job

Omemee man due in court on search warrant charges

Orillia Recreation Facility construction continues

Silver Jubliee for SADVTC

Orillia Community Garden Clean up

Bond Head Heritage site