Provincial Government Takes Action Against Ticket Scalpers

Province Wants To "Put Fans First"

By News

Concert goers rejoice! The Ontario government is finally tackling ticket mark up in the province for music, sporting and theatrical events. The move announced this morning proposes a tough new set of rules for buying and selling tickets. Its called the “Ticket Sales Act” and if passed this fall will see the banning of ticket bots, and will cap resale markup at 50 percent of face value. Its welcome news to pretty much everyone, after a survey conducted by the province said 89% of Ontarian’s think ticket buying software should be illegal.

You can read the full press release here.

