Provincial Budget To Run Deficit Despite Promises To The Contrary

Fresh off a federal budget, we now know when to expect a provincial one. Liberal Government today announced it will hand down the 2018 Ontario budget on March 28th. We already know the provincial bean counters will run a deficit on this budget, claiming it a necessary step to pay for hospitals, mental health and child care across the land, despite earlier vows by the party to maintain balanced budgets from 2017 through 2020. Last year’s budget was the first balanced one in over a decade. Finance Minister Charles Sousa is touting the province’s fiscal surplus, while PC Finance Critic Lisa MacLeod says the Liberals have broken their promise and can’t be trusted.