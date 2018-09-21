Listen Live

Province-Wide Student Walkout Over Curriculum Changes

Local Students Joining over 100 Schools In Protesting Sex Ed, Indigenous Education Plans

By News

Students in Orillia joined thousands of others in walking out of class today, protesting the Conservative Government’s curriculum changes.


Over 40,000 students were expected to participate in today’s event, named March For Our Education.

The PC Government announced shortly after its election win that it would repeal a recent Liberal-created sexual education curriculum for elementary students. Shortly after, Queen’s Park halted the rewrite of an Indigenous Studies curriculum pushed for by the Truth and Reconciliation Report.

