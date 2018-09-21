Province-Wide Student Walkout Over Curriculum Changes

Students in Orillia joined thousands of others in walking out of class today, protesting the Conservative Government’s curriculum changes.

Secondary school students in #Orillia joining others across the province in walking out of class today, in protest of the Conservative Government’s changes to sex ed and indigenous curricula. Over 100 Ontario high schools were expected to participate. pic.twitter.com/oXJjlLylmB — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) September 21, 2018



Over 40,000 students were expected to participate in today’s event, named March For Our Education.

The PC Government announced shortly after its election win that it would repeal a recent Liberal-created sexual education curriculum for elementary students. Shortly after, Queen’s Park halted the rewrite of an Indigenous Studies curriculum pushed for by the Truth and Reconciliation Report.