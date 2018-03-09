Province provides funding to help victims in Barrie

The Province is providing over $90,000 to help victims in Barrie. The money, $96,537, is being invested in Barrie Police Project Safe Horizon, an initiative focused on the victims of human trafficking and their safety. Police are working in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka and it’s Executive Director, Tracey Carter, says some of the funds will be used to bring in an advocate specifically for human trafficking victims.

Carter notes this is a widespread issue in Barrie and Simcoe County and that it is a difficult process for the victim.

Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood says her organization is committed to new innovative techniques to combat human trafficking.

Meantime Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, before announcing this funding, was at Georgian College to announce $4.6 million in grants to make its campuses more energy efficient.