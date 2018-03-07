Province Continues To Tackle Opioid Crisis

Ontario’s opioid crisis appears far from over. The province announced today it’s expanding access to addiction and harm reduction services across Ontario, with latest data showing opioid-related deaths continue to rise. the province claims there were 1,053 opioid related deaths in the province from January to October of last year, compared to 694 during the same time frame in the year before, a 52 per cent increase. In an effort to combat this, more than 85 mental health and addiction providers across the province are stepping up services, with many hiring on new front-line social service workers to provide counselling. More information can be found on the Public Health Ontario website.