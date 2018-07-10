Listen Live

Protesters Attempt To Get Green Day’s “American Idiot” to No. 1 in Advance of Trump’s Visit

The president will be visiting the U.K. on July 12

By Funny, Music

Green Day’s American Idiot is quickly moving up the U.K. charts. Protesters are trying to make the 2004 hit to No. 1 in advance of Donald Trump’s upcoming visit. The song is already No. 1 on Amazon’s UK bestseller list, No. 18 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart and in Top 10 on iTunes.

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt tweeted his support for a similar campaign in April when Trump’s U.K. visit was announced.

The protesters’ Facebook group has around 21 000 followers.

Last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong voiced his opinion on the president in an interview with Variety. And he didn’t hold back:

“I f***ing hate Donald Trump so much,” he said. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F***ing LSD and the American Right, man.”

Main Image via Facebook / Get American Idiot to No.1 for Trump’s UK Visit

