Protesters Attempt To Get Green Day’s “American Idiot” to No. 1 in Advance of Trump’s Visit
The president will be visiting the U.K. on July 12
Green Day’s American Idiot is quickly moving up the U.K. charts. Protesters are trying to make the 2004 hit to No. 1 in advance of Donald Trump’s upcoming visit. The song is already No. 1 on Amazon’s UK bestseller list, No. 18 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart and in Top 10 on iTunes.
Let’s put @GreenDay #AmericanIdiot to @officialcharts No.1 when #Trump has his official state visit pic.twitter.com/8vYqv9anpO
— American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) January 30, 2017
Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt tweeted his support for a similar campaign in April when Trump’s U.K. visit was announced.
Let’s do this! 🤘🏽
Protestors want to get Green Day’s American Idiot to No. 1 for Trump’s UK visit https://t.co/ULZ1cDtOER
— Mike Dirnt (@MikeDirnt) April 28, 2018
The protesters’ Facebook group has around 21 000 followers.
We’ve crept up into the iTunes Top 10 (AND another version at #17 too!) and still at #1 on Amazon! Keep sharing to others what we are all doing! #MAIGA pic.twitter.com/4wuuElNwrC
— American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 7, 2018
Last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong voiced his opinion on the president in an interview with Variety. And he didn’t hold back:
“I f***ing hate Donald Trump so much,” he said. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F***ing LSD and the American Right, man.”
Main Image via Facebook / Get American Idiot to No.1 for Trump’s UK Visit