Protesters Attempt To Get Green Day’s “American Idiot” to No. 1 in Advance of Trump’s Visit

Green Day’s American Idiot is quickly moving up the U.K. charts. Protesters are trying to make the 2004 hit to No. 1 in advance of Donald Trump’s upcoming visit. The song is already No. 1 on Amazon’s UK bestseller list, No. 18 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart and in Top 10 on iTunes.

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt tweeted his support for a similar campaign in April when Trump’s U.K. visit was announced.

Let’s do this! 🤘🏽 Protestors want to get Green Day’s American Idiot to No. 1 for Trump’s UK visit https://t.co/ULZ1cDtOER — Mike Dirnt (@MikeDirnt) April 28, 2018

The protesters’ Facebook group has around 21 000 followers.

We’ve crept up into the iTunes Top 10 (AND another version at #17 too!) and still at #1 on Amazon! Keep sharing to others what we are all doing! #MAIGA pic.twitter.com/4wuuElNwrC — American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 7, 2018

Last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong voiced his opinion on the president in an interview with Variety. And he didn’t hold back:

“I f***ing hate Donald Trump so much,” he said. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F***ing LSD and the American Right, man.”

